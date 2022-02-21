Morocco: Airline to launch new Tel Aviv-Casablanca route

'This new link meets the expectations of the Moroccan community in Israel'

Rabat’s national airline is set to launch a new Tel Aviv-Casablanca flight route starting March 13, the latest development in Israel-Morocco cooperation since the states normalized ties in 2020.

Royal Air Maroc, which is also Morocco’s largest airline, will conduct flights from Casablanca on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, according to Morocco’s official state-run news agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Flights from Tel Aviv will depart on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“This new link meets the expectations of the Moroccan community in Israel, which has strong ties with its country of origin,” MAP reported, adding that “It also aims to enable tourists, as well as businessmen, to travel to Morocco or Israel.”

Israel is home to a sizable community of around 1 million Moroccan Jews, according to The Media Line, and a number of them seek to travel to Rabat in order to explore their heritage.

Additionally, tourism agencies estimate 200,000 Israeli tourists will visit Morocco throughout 2022.

Flights between Israel and Morocco were first established as a result of a 2020 normalization deal between the two countries, brokered by the United States.

The Israel–Morocco normalization agreement saw both countries form full diplomatic ties, and led to a series of official visits - including a trip by Israel's Economy Minister Orna Barbivai to Rabat on Monday.