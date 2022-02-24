Chicken beauty pageants hit North Africa with Libya debut

'This is a great profession that has taken the youth away from negativity and wars'

Flying farther from their Southeast Asian roots, chicken beauty pageants are now gaining popularity in North Africa as Libya’s first such contest debuts in Tripoli.

“Today marks a wonderful celebration - we’re witnessing the gathering of ornamental chicken breeders,” Khaled Diab, an event supervisor in Tripoli, told i24NEWS.

A number of visitors expressed amazement at the variety of poultry featured, and Diab added that the event aims to distance youth in Libya from the ongoing violence in the country.

“This is a great profession that has taken the youth away from negativity and wars,” the organizer said.

Another draw for attendees is the promise of a cash prize for presenting a championship chicken.

Winners of these unconventional beauty pageants can take home up to $10,000 in prize money - which presents a lucrative motivator for participating poultry breeders.

“Today, I participated using the Brahma chicken and won first place - thank god!” contest champion and chicken breeder Mohannad Jaydeh told i24NEWS, adding that “I got the highest percentage, 93.8.”

Jaydeh explained that the breed is characterized by its large size, distinct feet, and shiny feathers.

The chickens are scored on a number of elements - including size, the luster and shape of their feathers, and the color of the birds.