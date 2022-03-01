Egypt: Ancient wells, artifacts unearthed in northern Sinai

The ancient wells are believed to be part of the Horus Military Road

A team of archeologists unearthed five ancient wells which are believed to be from the 13th century BC in northern Sinai, uncovering a number of historical relics at the bottom of one shaft.

Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Ministry announced the find on the office’s Twitter account alongside images of several ancient artifacts.

“The Egyptian archaeological mission operating in the Tel al-Kidwa area, north of Sinai, succeeded in discovering a group of wells, which date back to Pharaonic times, as part of the Sinai Development Project 2021-2022,” the ministry said.

The ancient wells are believed to be part of the Horus Military Road, a path once used by pharaohs which extended outside of Egypt into the north, according to the office.

Ramadan Helmy, leader of the excavation, said that four of the wells were filled with sand in order to prevent invading Persian soldiers from drinking from them, according to The National.

The Persian Empire defeated Egypt’s forces and incorporated the nation as a province in 525 BC.

The fifth well, which was unfilled, measured nearly 10 feet deep.

Several artifacts were recovered from the depths of the well, including 13 pottery rings and a number of clay pots dating back to Egypt’s Saite Period (664–525 BC).