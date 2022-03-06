‘Our mission is not political’ – Palestinian art comes to Venice

The world’s largest art event, the Venice Biennale, dedicates an exhibition for Palestinian art

The two leading Palestinian artists Samia Halaby and Nabil Anani are among 19 Palestinian artists who will be part of the world’s largest art event, the Venice Biennale 2022.

At the 59th International Art Exhibition - running from April to November - an exhibition called From Palestine with Art will feature works by artists from the Palestinian territories such as Gaza, Ramallah and Bethlehem, and the diaspora, including the U.S, Jordan, and Kuwait.

The exhibition will display everything from paintings, photography, sculptures, and installations to embroidery, recorded music, and oral histories.

“Our mission is not political,” Faisal Saleh, the founder of the Palestine Museum US, told The National.

His museum, a non-profit organization based in Connecticut, initiated the exhibition to “provide a voice for Palestinians to speak with, through the arts,” he further explained. He said he hopes that the showcase at the Biennale will enhance the demand for Palestinian art in the future.

“We expect that Palestinian art will receive a boost once after the Venice Biennale and that collectors will be seeking out more Palestinian artists.”

It is not the first time that global art events focus on creating a platform for Palestinian art.

Already in 2009, the exhibition Palestine c/o Venice caused a lot of attention when it became the first event on Palestinian art at the Biennale.

More recent, the Palestinian artist Larissa Sansour represented Palestinian art at The Danish Pavilion in 2019, and the architects Elias and Yousef Anastas showed their work All Purpose at the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2021.