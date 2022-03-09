Record cash prize awarded at Qatar camel beauty pageant

'Work was done to combat tampering, which is the use of Botox and fillers and other things'

The lips pouted to perfection, the neck was long and poised, and the judges were sure that no Botox was involved as they awarded Qatar's largest cash prize for a camel beauty contest in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Hundreds of spectators, who poured into the isolated desert venue in Land Cruisers and Jeeps, threw up their scarves in celebration as the animal, named Mangiah Ghufran, was declared winner of the one million riyal $275,000 top prize at the first Qatar Camel Festival late Tuesday.

The animal paced nervously in the paddock as his owner Fahed Farj Algufrani collected the check and told how it took "years" to prepare the prize-winning beast.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501292223320793090 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Previous festivals were more local but now Qatar accepts camels from across the region, drawing breeders from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with millions of dollars in prizes at stake.

Organizers were on alert after a recent festival in Saudi Arabia, where 43 camels were disqualified after it was found they were given drug enhancements to make their lips droopier and their humps more shapely, according to official media.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498635139827515392 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Work was done to combat tampering, which is the use of Botox and fillers and other things," said Hamad Jaber Al-Athba, the chief festival organizer.

"We had a professional veterinary staff and advanced equipment and we worked to combat tampering and limit the spread of cosmetic materials," he told AFP.

"Corruption was fought seriously at the Qatar Camel Festival."