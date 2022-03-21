Dubai among top-ranking cities for expats

Moss says that a big draw for expats is the feeling of security offered by Dubai

The United Arab Emirates city of Dubai ranks among the world’s top destinations for expats, and for a number of those relocating to the city, security is a major motivator behind the move.

Victoria Moss, the founder and managing director of RelocateMe - a relocation service operating in the Gulf - told i24NEWS that a big draw for expats is the feeling of safety offered by Dubai.

“A lot of that has to do with how people live here… having residence visas,” she said.

“To actually live and work in Dubai, you need to be employed by a company, you need to have a job.”

Moss explained that Dubai’s high employment rates lead to low crime rates in the city, and that security measures like gated communities also contribute to the expat community’s peace of mind.

The founder added that the government’s investments in infrastructure, hotels, hospitality, and entertainment are also factors that help Dubai stand out from its regional neighbors and draw foreigners to the UAE.

“Also, it's important to mention that Dubai is an international business hub,” Moss told i24NEWS.

“So you do have lots of businesses that move into the region.”

She anticipated that as the UAE continues to diversify its investments across a variety of sectors, even more expats will consider relocating to Dubai.