Rights group: 'LGBT Iraqis live in constant fear'

'Iraqi authorities should start by publicly condemning violence against LGBT people'

Members of the LGBT community in Iraq face a number of threats in the state - including killings, abductions, torture, and sexual violence, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on Wednesday.

The human rights organization released an 86-page report based on 54 interviews which compiled reports of violence and abuse faced by LGBT Iraqis, and called on the country’s government to do more to protect vulnerable groups in Iraq.

“LGBT Iraqis live in constant fear of being hunted down and killed by armed groups with impunity, as well as arrest and violence by Iraqi police, making their lives unlivable,” HRW’s LGBT Rights Program researcher Rasha Younes, the author behind the report, said.

“The Iraqi government has done nothing to stop the violence or hold the abusers accountable.”

When asked about attacks against LGBT individuals in Iraq launched by security forces, Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Khaled al-Muhanna disputed such reports, according to the Associated Press.

Younes urged the government to take a stance against the targeting of Iraq’s LGBT community, and said the state should denounce the abuse in order to begin addressing the issue.

“Iraqi authorities should start by publicly condemning violence against LGBT people and safeguarding their right to access protection in their own country,” the researcher said.