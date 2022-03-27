The secret lives of residents in Iran’s capital city

'There is no freedom, no democracy, and no normal life'

An Iranian dissident released videos revealing the hidden lives of residents in Iran’s capital - documenting instances of drug abuse, homelessness, and lavish parties in Tehran.

The individual behind the footage provided Israel’s Channel 12 with an exclusive look into the situation on the ground, and presented a picture of a Tehran largely divided by those with wealth and those without.

“To our sorrow, we don’t have independence here. There is no freedom, no democracy, and no normal life,” the filmmaker said.

“There is dictatorship, theft, and crime. I know what I am doing, and it's definitely very dangerous.”

In the city’s wealthy northern neighborhoods, women travel without hijabs, and the children of Iran’s elite throw underground parties by bribing authorities.

In some instances, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps even guard the doors at these parties, according to the report.

But in southern Tehran, local youth flock to the streets to use drugs - and one road contains as many as 2,000 to 3,000 users at a time, a local told the filmmaker.

“No one is coming to tell them anything,” one man interviewed in the footage explained.

“But if you dare to drink a cup of alcohol and go out to the street, they catch you, put you in prison, and beat you.”