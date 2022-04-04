Ramadan: Muslim world attends mass prayers after years of Covid

'The taste of Ramadan has returned, and the mosques are filled with worshipers'

Muslims around the world are visiting mosques to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan in-person after years of Covid outbreaks stymied the possibility of mass prayers.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is marked by a period of fasting and prayer.

The holiday is a time for reflection and community, and it also marks the first time in years that many worshipers will be able to meet with fellow Muslims to observe Ramadan prayers together in-person.

Although past commemorations of Ramadan were limited by the global Covid pandemic, Muslims in a number of countries can now gather in close proximity with each other for prayer.

“Now Islam is returning to its original place after it moved away. It is a blessing… the turnout was honorable and great,” Muhammad, one worshiper praying at a mosque in Algeria, said.

“We are now shoulder to shoulder,” the man continued.

Those participating in the holy month - now able to attend services in person - are flocking to mosques after years of Covid concerns left Islamic houses of worship deserted.

“Indeed - [the past] two years were catastrophic as the mosques were empty without worshipers,” another visitor to the mosque, Samir, said.

“The taste of Ramadan has returned, and the mosques are filled with worshipers as there is no longer distance between them,” he added.