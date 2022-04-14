Saudi Arabia’s satirical Biden skit shows cultural shift

'We know how much [the crown prince]... wants to see this country become modernized'

A skit aired on Saudi Arabia’s state-funded TV network MBC went viral for poking fun at United States President Joe Biden by acting out the leader’s various gaffes in a comedy segment.

The clip shows two actors dressed as Vice President Kamala Harris and the commander-in-chief, with Harris steering a bumbling Biden through a presidential address.

In the footage, the actor playing Biden makes a series of blunders during his speech - including confusing Russia with Africa and falling asleep in the middle of his remarks.

Owen Alterman, the senior international affairs correspondent for i24NEWS, suggested that the video does not aim to harm relations or convey a deeper policy message to Washington, but rather, shows that the cultural climate in the Kingdom is becoming more liberal.

“Maybe it says something about the culture of the country and the direction in which those who are at the top want to take it,” Alterman told i24NEWS.

He explained that the satirical sketch is likely not a barb towards the US leader, but a sign of changing times for Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s more liberal reforms.

“We know how much [the crown prince]... wants to see this country become modernized and cater to its younger generation,” the correspondent said.

Alterman told i24NEWS that “something a little bit edgy like this, I would think… fits with that kind of vision.”