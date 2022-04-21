Taliban orders TikTok, PUBG ban in entertainment crackdown

Taliban claims that the apps 'made the young generation go astray'

The Taliban ordered a ban against video-sharing app TikTok and the survival-shooter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game on Thursday, insisting they were leading Afghanistan's youth astray.

The phone apps are popular among Afghans, who have been left with few outlets for entertainment since the hardline Islamists returned to power last year and banned music, movies and television soaps.

The apps "made the young generation go astray," the cabinet said in a statement, adding that the telecommunications ministry was ordered to shut them down.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517077975321268226 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It also directed the ministry to stop TV channels from showing "immoral material," although little is being broadcast beyond news and religious content.

Despite promising a softer version of the harsh Islamist rule that characterized their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban slowly introduced suffocating restrictions on social life - particularly for women.

Most secondary schools for girls remain shuttered, and women are barred from many government jobs and traveling abroad - or even between cities - unless accompanied by an adult male relative.

The previous government of now-ousted president Ashraf Ghani also tried to ban PUBG - a battle royale first-person shooter game.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517182969022238722 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Just over 9 million people can access the internet across Afghanistan, a country of around 38 million people, according to figures published in January from DataReportal, an independent data collector.

There are around 4 million social media users, with Facebook being the most popular site.

TikTok was also shut down twice before in neighboring Pakistan because of alleged "indecent" content.

During their previous regime, the Taliban's religious police banned recreational activities such as kite flying and pigeon racing.