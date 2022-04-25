Ancient 4,500-year-old stone statuette found in Gaza

Reda says that 'The statue represents the Canaanite goddess Anat'

A stone statuette over 4,500 years old depicting the face of an ancient goddess was discovered in the southern Gaza Strip, archaeological authorities in the Palestinian enclave announced Monday.

Carved out of limestone and around eight inches long, the 2500 BC statuette was found by a farmer working his land in Khan Younis, according to the ministry of tourism and antiquities for Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules Gaza.

"The statue represents the Canaanite goddess Anat," Jamal Abu Reda, in charge of antiquities at the ministry, said in a statement.

Anat, one of the best-known Canaanite deities, was the goddess of love and war.

It was uncovered on what was an important "overland trade route for several civilizations" that lived in what is now the Gaza Strip, according to Abu Reda.

The find was the latest in Gaza, where tourism at archaeological sites is limited due to a blockade imposed by Israel since the militant group Hamas took over the enclave in 2007.

Israel and Egypt, which both share a border with Gaza, tightly restrict the flow of people in and out of the impoverished territory, which is home to about 2.3 million Palestinians.

In February, workers at a construction site in northern Gaza also discovered 31 Roman-era tombs dating to the first century AD.

In January, Hamas additionally reopened the remains of a fifth-century Byzantine church following a years-long restoration effort backed by foreign donors.