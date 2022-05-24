Mike Pompeo and David Friedman film Bible documentary in Israel

Upcoming film is titled Route 60: The biblical highway

Two of former US president Donald Trump's top allies on Israel are making a documentary examining stories from the Bible - intended for both Christian and Jewish viewers.

Exploring places where Biblical stories are believed to have taken place, the project is the brain child of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former ambassador to Israel David Friedman, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“At every place along the way, we explained what happened - anything from Jesus’s birth to the burial of Rachel along the side of the road,” Friedman was quoted as saying. “You try to put yourself back in time and think of the ancient life of the Jewish nation and what it was like,” he added.

The production takes place mostly within Israeli sovereign territories - beginning in Nazareth and ending in Beersheba. The documentary also includes areas under Israeli military control known as Judea and Samaria in the West Bank.

According to Friedman, the production sets out “to challenge the viewer” but is apolitical and does not touch upon the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Part of the scenes with Mike Pompeo were already filmed so that the former White House official could return to the US. The diplomat has previously expressed his support for Israel stating that it didn’t occupy the biblical sights in the West Bank.

The documentary is produced by filmmaker and Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) president Matt Crouch.