Remembering Farhud pogrom against Iraqi Jews 81 years ago

More than 100 Jews were killed during two days of mob violence in Baghdad

Just last week, Iraq passed a law making it punishable by death for citizens to talk to Israelis in any capacity.

It wasn't always this way. Back in the 1940s there was a thriving Jewish community in Baghdad, one of the world's oldest.

Any sense of security ended overnight with what is known as the Farhud ⁠— two days of mob violence which took the lives of more than 100 Jews and forced many others to flee.

Wednesday was the 81st anniversary of those events.

"This shows the worst of Iraqi Jewish history, but there's also moments we need to remember... many Iraqi Muslims and Christians protected their neighbors and the massacre could have been a lot worse had these neighbors not protected their fellow citizens," Sasha Goldstein-Sabbah, assistant professor of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told i24NEWS.

Watch the interview: