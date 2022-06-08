Iraq rebuilds heritage after destruction by Islamic State

Ancient biblical city of Nineveh being restored after two decades of war

Iraq is rebuilding its ancient heritage after much of it was demolished by the wars of the last two decades and the Islamic State.

In the biblical city of Nineveh, now buried under Mosul, is a place that will become a tourism hub.

"We must turn this big asset - cultural, historical, but also touristical - as a positive asset for the city and not as a perceived obstacle for development. This is crucial. Otherwise, we will not succeed," said Nicolo Marchetti, professor of Near East Archaeology at the University of Bologna.

The ancient name of Nineveh may sound familiar to many. In the biblical story of Jonah and the whale, God commands Jonah to travel there to warn them of their sins.

It was also the capital of the Assyrian empire, which destroyed the kingdom of Israel in 720 BCE.

Thousands of years after the Assyrian empire crumbled to dust, the ancient city was almost destroyed again by the Islamic State.

"The buildings were ruined," said Italian archaeologist Massimo Vidale, adding that unexploded bombs were found at the site.

"It took a lot of money to clean everything, take all this rubbish and all these dangerous things."

After months of long work, the ancient city is ready for a renaissance. Historical artifacts have been rebuilt and are ready for display.