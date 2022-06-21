Dubai restaurants earn Middle East's first Michelin stars

Dubai's 90 percent expat population created an 'epicurean kaleidoscope' in the desert city

Eleven Dubai restaurants were awarded the first Michelin stars in the Middle East on Tuesday as dozens of the city's eateries made it into the prestigious gastronomic guide.

Two restaurants were given two-star ratings, another nine gained one star, and 14 received the Bib Gourmand for value-for-money gourmet fare.

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates' commercial hub, joins a growing number of cities worldwide covered by the coveted French listings.

Inspectors spent months visiting eateries "from the most elegant and luxurious restaurants run by globally renowned chefs, to the simple bistro operated by friendly locals,” Michelin guide international director Gwendal Poullennec said.

Sixty-nine restaurants serving 21 types of cuisine were listed, including Italian, Japanese, Arabic, French, and Indian. Il Ristorante and STAY were the two-star winners.

"This, I believe, should be a game-changer," said Firas Fawaz, founder and managing partner of the featured restaurant The Artisan.

"You have the international standard... that pushes us to go the extra mile to deliver something different from the norm."

Created in 1900 by brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin of the tire company Michelin, the guide has become a reference for food lovers and is known to make or break careers.

Poullenec said Dubai's 90 percent expat population – of 200 nationalities – created an "epicurean kaleidoscope" in the desert city.

Dubai's inclusion is a recognition of the different nationalities "bringing their experience, their background, and culture into every single bite,” said Issam Kazem, CEO of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce.