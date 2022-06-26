Gaza construction site findings unveil rich archaeological heritage

The first excavations permitted the identification of about 40 tombs dating from the ancient Roman period

Archaeological treasures discovered on a construction site in the Gaza Strip belong to a 2,000-year-old Roman necropolis.

While workers labored on a large construction site in Jabaliya, a northern city of the coastal enclave, a security guard noticed a strange piece of stone sticking out of the earth. What he found in January was part of a Roman necropolis dating from about 2,000 years ago - representative of the Palestinian territory's rich archaeological treasures.

"I thought it was a tunnel," said Ahmad, a Palestinian who preferred not to give his full name, referring to secret passages dug by the Islamist group Hamas to help it battle Israel.

After the last war between Israel and Hamas in May 2021 left a trail of damage in Gaza, Egypt began a reconstruction initiative worth $500m. As part of that project in Jabaliya bulldozers were digging up the sandy soil in order to build new concrete buildings, when Ahmad made his discovery.

"I notified the Egyptian foremen, who immediately contacted local authorities and asked the workers to stop," said Ahmad.

With rumors on social media of a big discovery, Gaza's antiquities service called in the French non-governmental group Premiere Urgence Internationale and the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem to evaluate the site's importance and mark off the area.

"The first excavations permitted the identification of about 40 tombs dating from the ancient Roman period between the first and second centuries AD," said French archaeologist Rene Elter, who led the team dispatched to Jabaliya.

"The necropolis is larger than these 40 tombs and should have between 80 and 100," he added.

One of the burial sites found so far is decorated with multi-colored paintings representing crowns and garlands of bay leaves, as well as jars for funereal drinks, the archaeologist added.

"In Gaza, a lot of sites have disappeared because of conflict and construction, but the territory is an immense archaeological site which needs many teams of experts," he added.

Stakes and fences have been erected around the Roman necropolis, which is watched over constantly by guards as new buildings go up nearby.

"We are trying to fight antiquities trafficking," said Jamal Abu Rida, director of the local archaeological service tasked with protecting the necropolis and which hopes to find investors for further excavation.