Heavy machinery cracks marble floors in Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia - report

Marble tiles on the floor of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul have reportedly been cracked by heavy machinery while cleaning the historical building, which was turned back from a museum into a mosque in 2020.

The incident took place last week, according to ArtNet. A tour guide on the site confirmed the UNESCO World Heritage Site “faced tremendous damage.”

“When Hagia Sophia was a museum, people visited it with great respect. It’s like a fairground now,” the guide was quoted as saying.

Concerns have been raised about the preservation of the site as the building went from the control of the Department of Antiquities, which is part of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture, to the Department of Religious Affairs after losing its museum status.

Earlier in April, the Turkish Association of Art Historians documented an act of vandalism in Hagia Sophia. They published a Twitter post, showing gouges made deep into the wood of the 7-meter-tall gate, which the Byzantines believed was constructed from oak beams taken from Noah’s Ark.

Arie Amaya-Akkermans, a cultural commentator based in Istanbul, noted that recent incidents in Hagia Sophia were signs of Turkey’s deteriorating policy on preserving historical sites.

“The crowds, food packages strewn across the floor, people chipping parts of the walls, and now the cracked floors. What’s the take out of this? Selective heritage policy almost entirely as a vehicle of propaganda,” Amaya-Akkermans was quoted as saying.

Hagia Sophia, which was built between 532 and 537 as the largest Christian cathedral in the world, was converted into a mosque under the Ottoman Empire in 1453. It was turned into a museum by Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1935.

Ankara’s decision to reconvert it back into a mosque in 2020 sparked international controversy with critics saying that the move has undone part of the secular legacy of Ataturk, who wanted Hagia Sophia as a museum to "offer it to humanity."