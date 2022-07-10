Ukraine war leaves some celebrating Eid al-Adha empty-handed

'God only knows if I will be celebrating Eid or not,' says one Tunisian citizen shopping for the holiday

Millions of Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, the holiday of sacrifice, but the war in Ukraine has left many celebrators empty-handed.

The holiday is commemorated by the slaughter of cattle, a ritual meal and the distribution of the leftover meat to the poor. This year marks the first large-scale holiday event since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

"We thank God for granting us the opportunity to perform this prayer after the end of the closures and coronavirus restrictions," says one Jordanian citizen, Malik Mhairat.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered an increase in the price of animal feed, which in turn, has driven up cattle costs.

"The difference this year is that the increase in prices is very large," says an Egyptian sheep owner. "It was 60 Egyptian pounds per kilogram; now it is at 90, and it could increase more.”

The traditional sacrifice is now out of reach for many people.

“I came to check the prices and whether we will be able to buy (a sacrifice) or not," Hamoud Al-Asri, a Yemani customer, "But the prices are unbelievably high compared to last year. I am leaving. I can’t afford it.”

A Tunisian citizen, Belgacem Fergani, had the same issues.

“God only knows if I will be celebrating Eid or not. As I am seeing the high prices, it is indescribable, unacceptable. This is my fourth or fifth time in this market, and as you can see, I'm going home empty-handed.”