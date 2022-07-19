Former IS stronghold in Syria hosts new Jackie Chan film

'Home Operation' is inspired by China's 2015 evacuation of Chinese and other foreign citizens from Yemen

A ghost town since a 2018 operation to flush out jihadists, Hajar al-Aswad near the Syrian capital of Damascus is back to life as the location of a Jackie Chan-produced action movie.

"Home Operation" is inspired by China's 2015 evacuation of Chinese and other foreign citizens from Yemen when the civil war broke out, an operation that was seen as a landmark for Beijing.

Yemen was deemed too dangerous a venue to shoot and some scenes of the film are being shot in Syria, although the script only mentions a fictional country called "Poman.”

Once an Islamic State bastion, the ruins of Hajar al-Aswad are now filled with a motley crew of actors in Yemeni tribal attire, Syrian extras in uniform, and polo-wearing Chinese film crew members.

Martial arts icon and renowned actor Jackie Chan is the main producer, although there are no plans for him to visit Syria.

The film pitches itself as a blockbuster that will glorify the role of the Chinese authorities in a heroic evacuation.

Director Yinxi Song confirmed the film's propaganda credentials: "It takes the perspective of diplomats who are Communist Party members, who braved a hail of bullets in a war-torn country and safely brought all Chinese compatriots onto the country's warship unscathed.”

The production team plans to use several other locations to film in Syria, where productions from Iran and Russia – both allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad – have also been shot.

"The war-ravaged areas in Syria have turned into a movie studio. These areas attract film producers," said Rawad Shahin, who is part of the film’s Syria crew.

"Building studios similar to these areas is very expensive, so these areas are considered low-cost studios," he said.