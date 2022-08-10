Emirati camel riding school preserving Arab heritage

The first licensed camel riding school in the Emirates aims to introduce the sport to locals and tourists

The Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre in the Al Marmoom desert near Dubai is reviving the long, fading partnership between man and hump.

"There are other places to ride, but usually they don't offer such an in-depth experience with the animal," said Linda Krockenberger, the center's co-founder. "People can come repeatedly and they can build relationships with the animals."

The first licensed camel riding school in the Emirates is hoping to introduce locals and tourists to the sport and its cultural connection to the region.

Camel riding traces back to the seventh century AD, around the time that the first Muslim Empire was sprawling across the Middle East and North Africa and is a central part of the United Arab Emirates' heritage.

The Arabian Peninsula has been home to these gentle giants for thousands of years.

"For me really, the fascinating thing is to have a connection with the camel, to really get to understand them, to be a team with them when riding, to listen to what they need in order to understand me and what I can give them in order for them to understand what is going on," said camel riding trainer Jana Schmiedel.

"They are really just gentle giants, they are just amazing animals, and I am just very proud every time I get to be with a camel," she added.

Although not as mystical as a magic carpet ride, camel riding is still a relevant part of Arabian tradition, and its preservation can serve to protect the special civilizational roots of dozens of Middle Eastern peoples.