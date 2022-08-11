Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

'Even in the West, these works are at the heart of discussions and dialogue'

Some of the art world’s most prized works of contemporary Western masterpieces were unveiled for the first time in decades this past summer – in Iran’s capital Tehran.

Iranian President and hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi rails against Western influence, and authorities in the Islamic republic often lash out at “deviant” artists for “attacking Iran’s revolutionary culture.”

But contradictions are ripe in Tehran, where thousands of Iranians marveled at 19th- and 20th-century American and European minimalist and conceptual art pieces on display this past summer at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, AP News reported.

Recently, art critics and students relished over the exhibit of 130 works, including Marcel Duchamp’s see-through 1915 mural “The Large Glass” – interpreted as an exploration of erotic frustration.

They also gazed at a rare, untitled sculpture by American minimalist pioneer Donald Judd as well as one Sol Lewitt’s best-known serial pieces, “Open Cube.”

“Setting up a show with such a theme and such works is a bold move that takes a lot of courage,” art observer Babak Bahari told AP News, adding: “Even in the West, these works are at the heart of discussions and dialogue.”

In the late 1970s, Iran’s Western-backed shah government built the museum and acquired the multibillion-dollar collection. Upon opening, it showed works by Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko, Claude Monet, Jackson Pollock, and other heavyweights.

But years later, in 1979, Shiite clerics ousted the shah and packed away the art in the museum’s vault. Some artworks sat untouched for decades to avoid offending Islamic values and catering to Western sensibilities.

But amid a thaw in Iran’s hard-line politics, and despite the country’s deepening global isolation, young Iranians are increasingly exploring the international art world.