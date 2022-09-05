Dubai: More Emiratis turning to cosmetic procedures

Lip fillers, Liposuction, micro-needling and Botox the most popular options this year

More Emiratis in the "Beverly Hills of the Middle East" are altering their looks with cosmetic surgery as Dubai's dermatologists keep busy, Al Arabiya English reports.

The most popular cosmetic procedures in the ultra-luxury city of the United Arab Emirates this year are lip fillers, Liposuction, micro-needling and Botox, local plastic surgeons and dermatologists told the news site.

"Beauty standards change over time, so, too, do the ways we view our bodies and others,” Dr. Radmila Lukian, founder and director of the Lucia Clinic, says.

Lukian points out that more young people are open to modifying their looks, citing the influence of social media.

Dr. Timm Wolter, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Dubai’s Nova Clinic, told Al Arabiya that he has seen an increase in these types of procedures since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think the demand has been fueled by the pandemic where people had more time to reflect on themselves and think about optimizing their appearance. Also, ZOOM consultations have increased body awareness in the face," Wolter says.

International Beauty Day is on September 9.