Gulf states warn Netflix over content that 'contradicts' Islam

Gulf Arab states on Tuesday threatened Netflix with legal action for broadcasting content that "contradicts" Islam, and Saudi state media indicated that the offending material centered on shows depicting sexual minorities.

A statement issued jointly by the Saudi media regulator and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, headquartered in the Saudi capital Riyadh, did not specifically identify the offending material, referring only to content that "contracts Islamic and societal values."

"The platform was contacted to remove this content, including content directed to children," the statement said.

Regional authorities "will follow up on the platform's compliance with the directives, and in the event that the infringing content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken."

Saudi state media went further, highlighting movies and shows featuring LGBTQ+ characters.

There was no immediate reaction from Netflix.