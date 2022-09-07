Tunisian artist blends inspirations into calligraffiti

Mohamed Kilani Tbib, known as Inkman, was inspired to drop out of business school and study graphic design

An artist from Tunisia transformed a new genre into an even newer one by mixing three different languages in a modern style of calligraphy.

Mohamed Kilani Tbib, known as Inkman, was inspired to drop out of business school and study graphic design when he found a genre of illustration that helped him deal with his emotional pain.

Language is full of inherent beauty. The art of calligraphy takes that beauty to another level.

The ancient illustrations have been around for thousands of years. Today, some like Inkman are using it to create unique masterpieces in the hopes to elevate and inspire.

"When I pick up the brush, I disconnect, really. It's a sort of meditation for me. I don't have an idea in my head, it's simply the letter, the brush stroke," Tbib shared.

Working out of his Tunisia studio, Inkman has been blending both the Arabic and Latin alphabets to make gorgeous masterpieces for 8 years. Just recently, he was chosen to design a perfume bottle for French cosmetics giant Guerlain.

"For me, the collaboration with Guerlain is the result of several years of work and sacrifice. For me, it's a great opportunity. I was on cloud nine through this project. I am very pleased with what we have achieved."

Inkman is regarded by some as one of the most promising talents of Tunisia. He was inspired by a hybrid genre of illustration called calligraffiti; a blend of traditional calligraphy and modern, urban graffiti.

Inkman said the niche artistic form changed his life in a profile on the art website Widewalls. Calligraffiti allowed him to express himself on the canvas and deal with emotional trauma.

"The particularity of my work is perhaps the style of writing. It's written with Latin characters, but in an arabesque style that makes the calligraphy I do a bit different."

Inkman got where he is now by taking risks and urges all aspiring artists to do the same.