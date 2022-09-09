Jailed Iranian filmmaker, Jafar Panahi, competes in Venice Film Festival

Panahi and two other filmmakers were imprisoned in July as part of Iran's latest crackdown on civil society

The Venice Film Festival left a symbolic empty place for Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi on Friday as his latest movie got its world premiere while he languished behind bars in Tehran.

Panahi, who has won multiple international awards, was imprisoned along with two other filmmakers in July in Iran’s latest crackdown on civil society.

But his new film "No Bears" – competing for the top prize Golden Lion in Venice – shows that the many years of trying to silence the director did nothing to curb his searing political critique and wry sense of humor.

The film is partly focused on Iranians in Turkey, trying desperately to emigrate to Europe.

But it also follows Panahi himself in a fictionalized version of his real life, as he struggles to make the film from across the border in Iran, where he was already banned from leaving.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567460122175094785 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Star actress Julianne Moore led a flash-mob protest on the Venice red carpet in support of filmmakers detained around the world, including Panahi.

Moore, who is leading the jury at this year's festival, was joined in the protest by dozens of other artists, including British director Sally Potter and last year's Golden Lion winner, France's Audrey Diwan.

They held posters that also highlighted the detention of Myanmar filmmaker Ma Aeint and Turkish producer Cigdem Mater.