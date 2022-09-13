The oldest are dating back to 8,000 BC

Archaeologists from the University of Oxford used satellite images to identify and map more than 350 monumental hunting structures, known as “desert kites,” in northern Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq.

These "desert kites" are made of stone walls erected in the middle of the desert that can reach several miles, which converge on each other. In terms of size, the "heads" of kites can be over 300 feet wide, but the supporting walls (the "strings" of the kite) can be much longer.

The archaeologists believe they were used to guide game such as gazelles to an area where they could be captured or killed. Some of these giant structures date back to 8,000 BC, during the Neolithic era.

A team of researchers from the Endangered Archeology Project in the Middle East and North Africa, led by Dr. Michael Fradley, used a variety of satellite images to carefully survey the area around the Eastern Nafud Desert in northern Saudi Arabia.

While these structures were already known in eastern Jordan and neighboring areas of southern Syria, the latest discoveries were found 250 miles to the east, in northern Saudi Arabia. They were also spotted in southern Iraq for the first time.

The startling results, published in the journal The Holocene, could "change the understanding of climate change across the Middle East."