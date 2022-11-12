Marrakech film festival showcases ‘cinema of tomorrow’

Fourteen feature films from across the world, including six by women, competing for the 'Gold Star' award

The Marrakech International Film Festival returned to the Moroccan tourist hub on Friday, with organizers hoping to woo star-struck fans after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

Running from November 11-19, the festival features emerging directors from across the world who will "shape the cinema of tomorrow,” according to Prince Moulay Rachid, who presides over the festival's foundation.

Paolo Sorrentino – whose film "The Great Beauty" won a foreign-language Oscar in 2014 – is joined by French actor Tahar Rahim, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, and German-American actress Diane Kruger as judges.

World Cinema

Fourteen feature films from across the world, including six by women, will be in the running for the festival's top prize the Gold Star.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1591371003258707971 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Artistic director Remi Bonhomme told AFP that the festival "brings together different cinematic worlds, through 76 films (representing) 33 countries covering all continents.”

The opening film is "Pinocchio" – a remake of Carlo Collodi's animated tale by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro.

Tributes will also be paid to American director James Gray and to British actress Tilda Swinton, who headed the festival's jury in 2018 and 2019, as well as Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy Ranveer Singh celebrates after receiving the tribute award during the opening ceremony of the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Known for its conversational side events, the festival will give the public the chance to question Iran's two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi.

Marrakesh's iconic Jamaa El-Fna square will host outdoor screenings of the science fiction epic "Dune" and James Gray's "Ad Astra.”

The city's famous Yves Saint Laurent museum will also host the "11th continent" collection of recently restored archive films, including "Muna moto" (1975) by Cameroonian Jean-Pierre Dikongue-Pipa and "Beirut the Encounter" (1981) by Lebanon's Borhane Alaouie.

Other screenings will include films that have already debuted recently at top festivals, including "No Bears" by Iran's Jafar Panahi, who has been detained in Iran since July.