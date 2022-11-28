Jaffa theater celebrates key works of Arabic literature

'A common culture of the different peoples living in the Arab world... would secure a kind friendship'

Arab literature was performed for an Israeli audience at the Jaffa theater in southern Tel Aviv on Monday, for the first performance in a series of expositions on influential Arab authors.

The new initiative aims to expose great works of modern Arab literature to Israelis, offering stage performances and analyses of novels from the Arab world translated into Hebrew on a weekly basis, with the ultimate goal of bringing peace through literature.

Monday’s meeting was about perhaps the most famous of the slated authors, Egypt's Alaa al-Aswani, who wrote the most-read book to come out of the Arab world: 'The Yacoubian Building' – translated into 25 languages all over the world and even well known in Israel, according to Yossi Yonah, host and editor of the "Literature from the Arab World" series.

Written in 2003 but set in the early 1990s, the book follows the exploits of various characters living in the once upscale, now rundown Yakubian building in downtown Cairo. It delivers a harsh critique of Egyptian society while tackling often taboo subjects – such as homosexuality.

Egypt has banned the sale of Aswani's books due to their contents, despite them never depicting real political figures.

“The method of criticism via a novel is not to give academic lectures about the political problems, but rather to create fictional characters that represent the situation,” said Israel’s former Egyptian envoy Shimon Shamir.

He explained to i24NEWS that in Aswani's book 'The Republic of False Truths,' set during the Arab spring of 2011, "the character of the genera represents the corrupt military under President (Hosni) Mubarak.”

'The Republic of False Truths' and 'The Automobile Club,' set in the late 1940s during the reign of King Farouk, complete a vast mosaic of the complexities and problems throughout modern Egypt. But Aswani’s admirers insist his message is much deeper than those times and places. The universal author’s themes in his novels are even relevant to what is happening here in Israel.

STR / AFP Egyptian novelist Alaa al-Aswany in Cairo, Egypt.

Looking beyond Aswani, the goal of this series of meetups is to create a greater connection between Israel and the Arab world, through literature.

“I believe we should facilitate a common culture of the different countries and different peoples living in the Arab world. I do believe it would secure a kind of longstanding friendship,” Yonah said to i24NEWS.

Or at the very least, a chance to enjoy some wonderful literature.