Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to open 1st independent cinema

It will celebrate the legends of the golden age of Arab cinema

The first independent cinema will open in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 6.

Located in the Hayy Jameel district, its main objective is to serve as a meeting point between citizens. It includes a 168-seat main hall, a 30-seat community screening room, a media library and an educational exhibits space.

The cinema's founders have claimed that it will celebrate the legends of the golden age of Arab cinema. Among the first screenings will be a retrospective of five versions of groundbreaking films by Egyptian Youssef Chahine, one of the region's renowned filmmakers.

The cinema will also present an exhibition highlighting the contribution of the famous photographer Gamal Fahmy to the influence of cinema in the region. This new cinema especially invites the public to learn more about the historical influence that the independent film industry has had on social and political trends.

The opening day of the cinema also marks the first anniversary of Hayy Jameel, an arts and creativity complex in Jeddah.

The Art Jameel Center strives to support artists and encourage creative communities. Founded and supported by the Jameel family philanthropies, it describes its programs, committees, research, learning initiatives and community buildings as grounded in a dynamic understanding of the arts, fundamental to life and accessible to all.