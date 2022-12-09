Israeli influencers 'bridge people, cultures' in Morocco

'It's a privilege for us to bridge people, opinions, and cultures – that's the power of social media'

A group of Israeli influencers with a combined following of over 45 million people were in Morocco this week, marking two years of normalization between the Jewish and north African states.

Joining famous Arab content creators in the fields of music, sport, fashion, science, and comedy, the “Influencing Peace” group made the trip as part of efforts to build a “bridge between people, opinions, and cultures.”

During the visit – organized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Office for Regional Cooperation – the social media icons documented their engagements with Moroccan content creators and followers. It also coincided with the World Cup victory of Morocco’s soccer team against Canada in Qatar.

Many clips shared by Israelis of celebrations of the Moroccan victory went viral on social media in the Arab country, garnering hundreds of positive and negative reactions.

In a video uploaded to TikTok alongside Lebanese-born Riwa Aslan, Israeli blogger Idan Matalon said he understood the negative comments, and invited social media users to try to “understand Israel better,” highlighting the common history of Moroccan and Jewish people.

Ido Daniel, who led the delegation on behalf of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, underlined the "unique" bond between Israelis and Moroccans, and praised the "collaborations and relationships" that have been born between the influencers: "It's a privilege for us to bridge people, opinions, and cultures through Instagram posts and TikTok videos – that's the essence of the power of social media."

Morocco’s 3,000-strong Jewish community is the largest in north Africa, while 700,000 Israelis are of Moroccan descent and have kept strong links with the country.