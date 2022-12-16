UAE's ties with Israel have been flourishing since a US-backed deal to normalize diplomatic relations in 2020

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) will perform in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, marking its historic United Arab Emirates (UAE) debut. This will be the celebrated ensemble's first concert in an Arab state, 85 years after a tour of Egypt that took place before the founding of the State of Israel.

Following several highly successful decades under the baton of legendary maestro Zubin Mehta, the orchestra named homegrown star Lahav Shani, formerly the principal conductor of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Rotterdam, as its artistic director.

Michael Herzog, the spouse of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, was instrumental in setting up the four-day visit, during which the orchestra will play a single concert. The IPO will perform Gustav Mahler’s first Symphony and Mozart's final Piano Concerto, No.27 in B-flat Major. Shani will conduct both works, the latter from the keyboard.

UAE's ties with Israel have been flourishing since a 2020 historic US-backed deal to normalize diplomatic relations.