Jerusalem chef gives tourists Palestinian taste of life

For Palestinians, cuisine is a large part of their cultural identity

A unique food tour started by Palestinian chef Izzeldin Bukhari takes people down the narrow streets of Jerusalem's Old City, to food stalls and restaurants, telling stories of recipes which go back thousands of years.

The mouthwatering experience began with breakfast at Abu Shukri's hummus restaurant. Bukari said the establishment serves up the perfect balance of chickpeas, tahina and lemon juice.

According to the chef, Palestinian food makes use out of what the land has to offer, where even toxins are extracted to reap the benefits from vegetation.

“I think this creativity of utilization is what gives another edge to the Palestinian cuisine,” Bukhari said.

For Palestinians, cuisine is a large part of their cultural identity. The stories behind it create ways to talk about the wider culture, with food such as a simple plate of hummus also finding itself at the center of debates as to whether the dish is really Jewish or Palestinian.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540729446256103431 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

But in Palestinian culture food is also a social activity, including kras beid, a quiche-like dish with pizza crust which brings people together at night. For Bukhari, the experience is a way to talk about Palestinian culture through food. And while most visitors go to Jerusalem for its history and religion, the tour offers a chance to experience the city in a different way.

“To have something different which is focusing on the culture and food, I found it to be unique and people enjoy it,” Bukhari said.

“The tasty things we have learned about today very much also helps to preserve the Palestinian identity of this part of Jerusalem,” tourist Orest Tokac said.

And regardless of the politics of the region, the tour promises to provide a tasty experience for all.