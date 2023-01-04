Egypt's Umm Kulthum ranks among 200 greatest singers of all time

Nicknamed 'Star of the Orient', she is generally considered the greatest singer in the Arab world

The renowned Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum is the only Arab star featured in the ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time published by the Rolling Stone magazine.

“Umm Kulthum has no real equivalent among singers in the West: For decades the Egyptian star represented, and to an extent still does, the soul of the pan-Arab world,” the magazine said.

“Her potent contralto, which could blur gender in its lower register, conveyed breathtaking emotional range in complex songs that, across theme and wildly-ornamented variations, could easily last an hour, as she worked crowds like a fiery preacher,” the article added, noting that Kulthum’s influence among Arab singers "is incalculable, it extended far beyond it.”

The singer was placed 61st on the list, higher than Michael Jackson, Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash, Janis Joplin, Barbra Streisand and Elton John.

Kulthum was born in 1898 in a small village in the Nile delta to a family of an imam (worship leader of a mosque). She started singing religious songs as a child. In the 1920s, her family moved to Cairo, where Kulthum rose to fame.

In 1926, she signed a contract with Gramophone Records, which paid her a salary of $10,000 and royalties for each recorded song. In 1932 she began a major tour of the Middle East and North Africa. One of her songs was even adopted as the Egyptian national anthem from 1960 to 1979. The singer died from kidney failure in 1975 aged 76.

Nicknamed "Star of the Orient" and "The Voice of Egypt", she is generally considered the greatest singer in the Arab world. Some experts proclaimed her works as a new stage in the history of Arabic music with stars like Bob Dylan, Bono, Robert Plant and Maria Callas praising her unique voice.