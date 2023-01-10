Hezbollah urges France to punish Charlie Hebdo magazine over Iran cartoons

Hezbollah urges France to 'take firm measures to punish the perpetrators of this act, who attacked what is sacred and flouted the dignity of an entire nation'

Lebanon’s powerful Shiite extremist Hezbollah movement on Tuesday condemned cartoons of Iran’s supreme leader published last week by Charlie Hebdo, calling on Paris to punish the French satirical magazine.

Charlie Hebdo said the caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were published in support of the anti-regime protests gripping the Islamic Republic and sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed while in custody of Tehran’s morality police for wearing her hijab “incorrectly.”

Tehran’s close ally Hezbollah called on “the French government to take firm measures to punish the perpetrators of this act, who attacked what is sacred and flouted the dignity of an entire nation.”

Khamenei “is not just the leader of a great country – he is a religious reference for tens of millions of followers,” it added.

The Charlie Hebdo magazine did not reply to an i24NEWS request for comment.

Iran summoned its French envoy after the publication of the cartoons on Wednesday and closed a research institute affiliated with France’s Foreign Ministry. On Sunday in Tehran, dozens of Iranians – most of them religious seminary students – protested against the publication in front of the French embassy and burned French flags.

Charlie Hebdo – seen by supporters as a champion of freedom of speech and by critics as needlessly provocative – has a style that is controversial even within France. It has repeatedly caused diplomatic problems abroad for the French government, which has no links to the satirical weekly, but faces domestic pressure to defend its right to free speech in an officially secular country.