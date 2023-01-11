Famous Kuwaiti singer makes surprise visit to Israel, or what she called ‘Palestine’

Her visit could tell a story of cautious optimism, as another example of how ties can be built between Arabs and Israelis

Famous Kuwaiti singer Shams visited Israel recently to undergo medical treatment, although she emphasized to her followers on social media that she was in “Palestine.”

While she noted that she referred to Israel as “Palestine” because she was afraid she would get backlash from her fanbase, she ended up being condemned from the other side.

The singer, born in Saudi Arabia, connected with a medical facility in the central Israeli city of Herzliya, and while it didn’t seem like she was gravely ill, she went for mind and body treatment from a doctor with a unique method for wellness. Herzliya is a part of the pre-1967 borders of Israel, so the city is internationally recognized as Israel rather than a Palestinian state. Still, she described it as such to her 4.7 million followers.

She didn’t have to announce her visit on Instagram, yet she decided to anyways – a visit that touches upon the wider stories about relationships between Israelis and Arabs in the Middle East.

But reactions to her visit and post on social media depend on perspective.

On one end, it tells the story of a singer describing herself as being in Palestine to hide the fact that she was in Israel. The other story is that she didn’t hide anything – it is just another example of medical tourism to Israel, which could be a sort of bridge between the Jewish state and parts of the Arab world with which Jerusalem doesn’t have diplomatic ties.

The doctor who met with Shams also told Kan public broadcaster that she had taken part in workshops between Arabs and Jews and described to followers a better reality in Israel that was likely better than the perception before her post.

One can look at this visit with cautious optimism, as another example of the way ties can be built between Arabs and Israelis.