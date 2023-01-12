Bahrain donkey races draw crowds, condemnation

'It's illogical to consider anything being traditional as a reason for it to be acceptable'

As excited crowds watch in awe donkeys pulled wooden carts they race down a track in Bahrain, animal rights activists condemn the informal contests as “primitive.”

Spectators in the Gulf kingdom watch donkey riders whip their animals with sticks as they take part in the 760-yard relays every Friday during the cooler winter months. When a race is over, excited fans flock to take pictures with the winning donkey and the owner.

These informal races, held by the side of a busy highway, are denounced by animal rights activists, despite being cherished as a tradition for local villagers.

"We can't wait for Fridays to come so we can take part in the races," said Yasser Mahdi, a donkey-cart racer whose animal, like the others, was decorated with orange dye.

"We see many people flock to the track every week," he said at the makeshift track in Saar village west of the capital city of Manama.

Donkey racing, also popular in Pakistan and Morocco, is a traditional sport in Bahrain, but it is a practice that appeals to animal rights groups.

"It seems that donkey racing in Bahrain is a primitive race with no standards or rules to protect these animals," said the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which charged that justifying the practice by claiming it to be a long-standing tradition was “unacceptable.”

"It's illogical to consider anything being traditional as a reason for it to be acceptable."

The races are not officially endorsed by Bahrain's government – a signatory to the Gulf Cooperation Council's animal welfare law which prohibits unlicensed races and the use of excessive force in competitions.