Tourists surge back to Jordan's desert marvel Petra

While tending to his camels in Jordan's spectacular archaeological marvel hidden deep in a desert canyon — Petra — 35-year-old camel guide Hussein Bdoul is all smiles. And there’s only one reason why: the tourists are back.

After years in which the Covid pandemic turned the storied "Rose City" into a ghost town, the father of seven is back at work, offering visitors rides on his decorated animals.

Top draw Petra, famous for its stunning temples hewn out of the rose-pink cliff faces is a United Nations World Heritage site, and was chosen as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in a 2007 online poll.

"Tourism has returned, and the numbers are even greater," said Bdoul, 35, wearing Bedouin garb with a red keffiyeh scarf over his long black hair, as he reflected on the resurgence that occurred last year.

"At the time of the coronavirus pandemic, we did not see anyone in Petra," he said - a disaster for the town where "90 percent of people work in tourism." But, he added: "We hope from God Almighty that people will stay well."

Jordanian tourism authorities confirm that Petra is back in business and drew 900,000 visitors last year, close to the record of one million set in 2019. Now that restrictions have been lifted, the country received a total 4.6 million visitors in 2022 — almost four times the level from 2020 — earning the government $5.3 billion.