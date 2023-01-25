Fauda's Season 4 breaks viewership records in the Middle East

'The series Fauda describes so well our local reality that it becomes almost anxiety-provoking, I am unable to watch it'

Season 4 of Israeli thriller Fauda, released on Netflix on Friday in 190 countries, is achieving record viewership.

In particular, it tops the Netflix viewing charts in Lebanon, where much of the plot takes place, and the same is true in the United Arab Emirates, Romania, the Czech Republic and Greece. The show is ranked second in Qatar, India, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands, and third in France and Kenya. It is also in the top 10 most-watched series in Belgium, Turkey, Morocco and Jordan.

Given this success, discussions are already underway for the shooting of a fifth season. Specialists justify this craze by explaining that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a theme that interests the masses - and that the fiction is even closer to reality in Season 4, which refers to "Guardian of the Wall," the last Israeli military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in May 2021.

"The series Fauda describes so well our local reality that it becomes almost anxiety-provoking, I am unable to watch it," the Franco-Israeli journalist Myriam Shermer laughed to i24NEWS.

Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, the creators of the series, believe that this success is partly due to the language, the mixture of Arabic and Hebrew, but especially to the fact that they present both sides of the story, Israeli and Palestinian.

One of the reasons for the realism of the series is that its two creators were themselves part of this Israeli military unit. The series, whose title means "chaos" in Arabic, was created in 2015, telling the story of Doron, a commander of the undercover Mistaarvim unit, and his team as they investigate the Palestinian terrorist nebula.