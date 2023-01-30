‘Discover your nature’ – UAE to host Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival

More than 120 artists from 35 countries will exhibit their work – from culinary experiences to art exhibits

The United Arab Emirates will host the eleventh edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival starting Friday for the whole month of February.

Creatives from around the world will embark on the Gulf state to present their unique perspectives of nature, the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Ras Al Khaimah, and its connection to the preservation of the environment for a sustainable future.

Ras Al Khaimah is the largest city and capital of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and the sixth-largest city in UAE.

Click here for an Explainer of all the UAE’s seven emirates.

More than 120 artists from 25 different countries will showcase culinary experiences, art exhibitions, and works of all kinds to attract a wide audience.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1619606271929245697 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

With free access, the festival aims to create a hub of creativity in the historic pearl village of Al Jazeera Al Hamra. The Festival quickly became an institution in Ras Al Khaimah, which seeks to nurture the attraction of art among young people and the community, and strengthen the position of the emirate as a center of innovation and human creativity.

In addition, from February 1, one of the most anticipated literary events in the Middle East will be held in Dubai: The Emirates Airlines Dubai Literature Festival, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Reflecting this year's theme – 'Old Friends' – the festival will bring together over 250 writers from around the world, with several household names from previous editions of the festival.