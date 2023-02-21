Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

'One objective is to show what is happening in Iran. The second objective is for [Iranian] interrogators to see themselves in a mirror'

Two films opened at this week’s Berlin International Film Festival showcased torture practices in Iran’s prisons, as part of a double-bill of works by Iranian filmmaker Mehran Tamadon exploring the abuse of prisoners in the Islamic Republic.

In “Where God is Not,” Tamadon’s unflinching account of the torture of former political prisoners in Iran, the director asks his interviewees to relive the horrors of their incarceration.

“It’s happening right now,” Tamadon told Reuters, saying torture has intensified following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. “I’m sure that tonight, somebody is being tortured in that way.”

Shot in an abandoned warehouse in France, his film features interviews with three ex-prisoners in reconstructed cells and interrogation chambers. One interviewee – who says he was accused of spying by people with government ties – describes how electric cables were wrapped around his feet, lacerating his skin, as he was lying face down and handcuffed.

Another former inmate recounted how a sadistic tormentor named “Mr. Punisher” beat her and other female prisoners. The journalist Taghi Rahmani, who was imprisoned multiple times, explained how he worked to maintain his sanity while kept in a tiny cell.

“One objective is to show what is happening in Iran,” Tamadon explained. “The second objective is for [Iranian] interrogators to see themselves in a mirror.”

In “My Worst Enemy,” another Tamadon documentary that premiered at the Berlinale on Tuesday, the director asks three Iranian political refugees to interrogate him as if they were agents of the Islamic Republic.

Iran´s most infamous prisons have drawn headlines in recent years, with sixteen video clips leaked in 2021 from Evin prison showing what Amnesty International described at the time as “appalling abuse of prisoners.”