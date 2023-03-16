Dubai: a futuristic gallery mixes contemporary and digital art

"We want to teach people about art and why it's important to invest in"

A unique futuristic project combining art with the trendy field of NFT will open this October at the Burj Daman in the Dubai Financial Center (DIFC). 37xDubai is a brand new art gallery that offers an extraordinary and unforgettable artistic experience to visitors. Discover it.

"More than just a gallery"

The ultra-modern space spans over 500 square meters with a view of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, and perfectly connects contemporary art with digital art. Featuring elements not found in any other gallery in the world, 37xDubai is a true innovation in the Middle East art scene. Unique in its kind, the space's mission is to set a creative trend in a country where culture is still timidly taking hold.

The space is composed of many features, including superimposed mirrors and LED screens giving an infinite effect, alongside "tree of life" sensory reactors, which reacts to the passage of visitors, and an entirely black room equipped with lasers for augmented reality and metaverse experiences. In addition, a design bar and a 100 square meter terrace decorated with sculptures or lighting that changes according to the sun adds to the sophisticated style of the gallery's design.

"This place is interconnected with a very strong digital footprint. The screens where the works will be projected are embedded in niches but, thanks to a matte technology, from a distance you have the impression that they are physical works. Some walls will be dedicated only to works on paper, aluminum, canvas or wood. This ambivalence aims to convey the beauty of art in all its forms, in a very dynamic place," explains Clémence Cazeau, director of 37xDubai to i24NEWS.

Merging art and technology

Clémence Cazeau, who has been living in Dubai for the past 7 years, has always worked in the art world. In December 2021, during a dinner, Clémence Cazeau and Danilo Carlucci, CEO of the investment fund Morningstar Ventures, decided to combine their skills to create this project.

"It's something very different from what we're used to seeing. With Mr. Carlucci, we complement each other a lot because I bring my expertise in traditional art while he takes care of the technological part, with a fund that invests in projects related to blockchain and cryptocurrency," Clemence tells i24NEWS.

According to her, the NFT technology is an excellent tool for authentication, traceability and transparency. A significant asset in the art world, which thus allows to source the provenance of a work and to pay royalties to artists to ensure an income.

"Digital art is not new, it exists since 1960 but it is in perpetual development. First there were algorithms and then artificial intelligence; art is linked to the evolution of our society, so it is normal that it goes hand in hand with technology, it's like a marriage between the artist and the machine," she says.

For the inauguration of 37xDubai, the first exhibition will be on the theme of light: "it is a very abstract subject that gives free rein to the imagination of artists. Later, another exhibition will be devoted to generative art (a practice that uses algorithms to generate a work of art autonomously).

A rapidly expanding sector

In the city of the future, which is developing at an incredible rate, the field of art has not yet received the attention it deserves. It is therefore with an iron determination and an inordinate ambition that Clémence has chosen to lead this great change in order to give a place of choice to art, her favorite field.

A very eclectic range of artists from Japan, the United States, the Emirates and Saudi Arabia have been carefully selected. Works by renowned artists such as Hans Hartung and Andy Warhol, but also works by emerging artists and artists who work exclusively in digital, art will be part of the adventure.

The goal is also to create collaborations and a community to grow various cultural exchanges. Exhibitions of artists from all over the world, events, panel discussions with journalists, and curators as well as dinners will be organized at 37xDubai. "We want to teach people about art and explain why it is important to invest in art but also about the evolution of technology in this field," says Clémence Cazeau.

Women, key players in the artistic revolution

Great revelations in the art sector in the Middle East, women artists of the Gulf are playing a major role in its influence. Clémence Cazeau is particularly keen to make their work known by highlighting it.

"Women artists are few and far between here, but they have a huge potential and I would love to allow them to exhibit in my gallery. Dubai is a real bridge between the Middle East and the rest of the world, so they will be able to gain notoriety", she assures, adding that some of the exhibitions of 37xDubai will be made only by women.

Having received warm support and positive feedback regarding the opening of 37xDubai, the new must-see place for art lovers in the Emirates, Clémence Cazeau hopes to export her project to several cities around the world within a few years.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French website of i24NEWS