Explainer: Ramadan begins tomorrow; or does it?

Ramadan, the Holy Month in the Islamic Calendar when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, is set to begin tomorrow. Or does it?

Despite Islam being around for the past 1,400 years, figuring out the exact start of the holy month of Ramadan is still a challenge for many across the globe.

Ramadan officially begins on first day of the ninth month of their calendar, which is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Observing the crescent moon holds a lot of religious significance for the Muslim community all over the world, with "Moon Sighting Committees" in Muslim majority nations having the task of confirming the beginning of the new month.

With confusion over the years over the different sightings of the moon in different countries, many Muslims began using the moon's sighting in Saudi Arabia, where the holy city of Mecca is located, as the reference for the start and ending dates.

A team of astronomy observers in Saudi Arabia's Hautat Sudair are tasked with observing the sighting of the moon. Saudi officials have often called on Saudi residents to join in on the efforts to sight the crescent.

Once spotted, Saudi Arabia's moon-sighting committee of the Supreme Court announces the official date of Ramadan.

Using the sighting of the new moon to mark the holiday means the dates of Ramadan are only determined a single day before the beginning of the holiday.