Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting black actress to play Cleopatra

'Cleopatra was Greek, which means she was blonde, not black'

An Egyptian lawyer filed a lawsuit against Netflix for portraying Cleopatra as a black woman in a new documentary series.

After the release of the trailer for “Queen Cleopatra”, the lawyer, Mahmoud al-Semary, filed a case against the streaming platform with the Public Prosecutor accusing it of distorting Egyptian history. Al-Semary demanded to ban Netflix in Egypt claiming that "most of what Netflix platform displays contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles, especially Egyptian ones."

"In order to preserve the Egyptian national and cultural identity among Egyptians all over the world… we ask and seek you to take the necessary legal measures against this platform," his complaint said.

The legendary female ruler is portrayed by Adele James, who is biracial. The series that is set to be released on May 10 is also being narrated by black actress Jada Pinkett Smith. She has prevously said that she wanted to use this opportunity to “represent Black women.”

“We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens… the sad part is that we don’t have ready access to these historical women who were so powerful and were the backbones of African nations,” she said.

Others have complained about the casting choices made for the documentary, with former Egyptian minister of antiquities Zahi Hawass saying the portrayal of Cleopatra "is completely wrong". “Cleopatra was Greek, which means she was blonde, not black," he claimed.