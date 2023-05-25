The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair brings many valuable items for auction, this year it features a famous 15th century incunable worth over $250,000

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) brought to its shores the oldest printed book with the appearance of Arabic letters. The famous 15th century incunable made its debut with a starting bid over $250,000 and is on display from May 22 to 28.

“We have one of the earliest books ever printed in the world in our exhibit this year – the Hypnerotomachia Poliphili,” Pom Harrington, owner of the rare book seller Peter Harrington said it was “published within the first 100 years of the invention of printing and considered to be the most beautiful illustrated book of the European Renaissance.”

The book “features the very first published appearance of Arabic words anywhere in the world, two of the three inscriptions accompanied by beautiful woodcuts,” Harrington referred to illustrations created by a woodcut process, in which wooden blocks were carved and covered with ink in order to ‘stamp’ an imprint of the engraved image.

Hypnerotomachia Poliphili, the book referred to, had its protagonist arrive at three gates marked in four languages. Harrington highlighted the significance as “it additionally honors Arabic as one of the world’s four sacred languages alongside Greek, Roman and Hebrew.”

“It is a book that would take pride of place in any Middle Eastern museum collection, not just for its aesthetic beauty but for its historical significance,” concluded the rare book seller.

The UAE signaled to the world that it’s no longer just an oil-funded Gulf state, but a technology hub, as well as a history-maker. In September 2020, Israel and the Emirates normalized diplomatic relations as part of the Abraham Accords, setting aside historical differences for a brighter future.

The UAE also set its sights to space, in 2021, it sent its first unmanned spacecraft to Mars, which was the first interplanetary mission by an Arab country, and then it sent a rover to the Moon. As of May 2023, the Emirates was able to say it was the first Arab country to conduct a spacewalk.