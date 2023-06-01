A long list of monarchs from all over the world are attending the ceremony, including Prince and Princess of Wales, King Juan Carlos I, and Queen Sofia of Spain

The Jordan royal wedding took place on Thursday in Amman, in which the eldest son of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah, married his Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif.

KHALIL MAZRAAWI / AFP Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif wave as they leave the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, after their wedding ceremony.

After a month of preparations, a long list of monarchs from all over the world attended the ceremony, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia of Spain, Crown Princess Elisabeth and King Philippe of Belgium, the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Among 140 guests was also U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter.

The ceremony was held in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman - the site of other key royal weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania as well as that of his father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

The bride, who demonstrated a fine fashion taste all the way through the ceremony, chose a bridal gown from the Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. The dress, all white, was sewed up from what seemed to be silk.

The cuts were tied in the upper part, with elegant ruffles, and got wider until it became a long trail, with hand-stitched flowers all over it. The outfit was completed with a beautiful long veil and a diamond tiara from the royal collection.

Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP Crown Prince Hussein (C-R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif reciting a prayer in the presence of Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) and her father Khalid al-Saif (2nd-L) during their wedding ceremony at the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.

Queen Rania, mother of the groom, was dressed in an elegant black dress by Christian Dior. Her dress with a high neckline and long sleeves, came with beadwork in shades of gold along the neck, sleeves, and down the back.

Prince Hussein became heir to the throne in 2009 after his father removed the title from his half brother Hamzah in 2004.