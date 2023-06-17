UAE: Abu Dhabi excavates 2000-year-old cemetery found during roadworks

DCT Abu Dhabi announces several significant archaeological discoveries in the emirate, near the city of Al Ain, revealing artifacts from the Iron Age

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced several significant archaeological discoveries in the emirate, during “rescue” excavations of a Late Pre-Islamic cemetery found while upgrading roads and infrastructure.

In an old Kuwaitat neighborhood that’s part of the “Garden City” Al Ain, the fourth-largest city in the United Arab Emirates and second-largest in the Abu Dhabi emirate, the excavation site revealed artifacts from the Iron Age up to the Pre-Islamic period (1300 BCE to 600 CE).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669619403594387458 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

DCT Abu Dhabi reported that around twenty individual graves were found, as well as some “exceptionally well-preserved” objects, including intact amphorae and other ceramics, bronze bowls and other glass and alabaster vessels. Additionally, it uncovered “substantial quantities” of iron weapons, including arrows, spears, and a number of swords.

The government officials stated that “the existence of a cemetery suggests a settlement of the same period was probably located nearby, and the presence of deep underground-water channels (aflaj) noted in this area provides further evidence for the creation of the nearby Al Ain Oasis in this period.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669659238564610048 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“DCT Abu Dhabi is making significant contributions to knowledge of life in the region during time periods about which little has been known – for example, proof that early settlers in this land implemented agricultural systems far earlier than previously thought,” said HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi in a statement.

He added, “through these undertakings, we continue to obtain a more complete picture of Abu Dhabi’s past, bolstering our pride in the achievements of our ancestors and making valuable contributions to regional and worldwide scientific discourse.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669639039761145856 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In addition to the excavations, soil samples were taken to provide further information on the ancient environment, such as the type of crops that would have been cultivated in the Iron Age. DCT Abu Dhabi partnered with leading educational institutes and governmental organizations to provide up-to-date knowledge on the management and protection of their history.