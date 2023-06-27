Popstar Mika sits down with i24NEWS amidst busy festival schedule in Morocco

The Lebanese-American-British artist says 'the [Casablanca] Jazz Festival is going to be a different, more intimate experience'

Pop star Michael Holbrook Penniman aka Mika was interviewed by i24NEWS in Morocco, at the Casaablanca Jazz Festival. He declared his love for North African country where he's performed several times.

"The Jazz Festival is going to be a different, more intimate experience," confided the artist, who also claims to be a "fan" of traditional North African music and Berber culture.

"My music is a little different, because I studied classical music and I come from a Lebanese-Syrian mother and an American father who grew up all over the world. This eclecticism is part of me, I can't detach myself from it", Mika continued.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673593678361776129 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The singer also announced that he was currently working on his first album entirely in Frence, "it's a big challenge for me. Up until now I've released a few songs in French, but never a whole album."

"This project has taken me a long time, but I'm proud of it, and I can't wait to share it with the public," he added.

With his triple Lebanese-American-British nationality, Mika, could be considered a citizen of the world. His father was even born in Jerusalem.

STRINGER (AFP/Archives) Mika sings at the Baalbek Festival in Lebanon.

He said he has never been happier than when he's on stage, saying that "music is the only true universal language."

In addition to his musician hat, the singer with millions of records sold worldwide has also coached on France's The Voice and the Italian version of X Factor.