Morocco: 100 years of Jewish-Muslim interactions in photos

Through hundreds of photographs dating from 1900 to 2000, Adil Faouzi delivers in Arabic and English a living photo story of Morocco’s past

Adil Faouzi is the head of the unique non-profit project "Murakuc" aimed at showcasing the diversity of Morocco's history and culture, including the beauty of Moroccan Jewish heritage.

Through hundreds of photographs dating from 1900 to 2000, Faouzi delivers in Arabic and English a living photo story of the kingdom’s past. i24NEWS had the privilege of interviewing the one who sublimates Moroccan heritage by publishing these archives on social networks so that they do not fall into oblivion.

Thanks to this original initiative, Faouzi offers a new look into his country, between tradition and modernity. The name of the project "Murakuc" is derived from the Amazigh language. The word "Murakuc" is notably a variant of "Marrakech" in the local language.

"I started this project on February 14, 2021, a date that was not chosen at random. As the whole world celebrated Valentine's Day, I chose to express my love for Morocco in an exceptional way,” Faouzi told i24NEWS.

“The idea was born from an intense desire to share the many facets of the country, its customs and traditions. I was inspired by the stories of Moroccan resistance during the time of the French protectorate,” he recalled.

Adil Faouzi Adil Faouzi.

The project covers a multitude of aspects of Moroccan culture, including Jewish heritage, which is intimately linked to the country's history. The roots of the young man, deeply anchored in the picturesque Amazigh village of Talat N'yaacoub, located some 60 miles from Marrakech, which reflects a cultural mixture, are at the origin of his fascination for Moroccan heritage.

"My project aims to convey a message of unity, coexistence, and appreciation of our country. I believe that understanding our past, recognizing the various elements that make up our culture, and the common history of the Muslim and Jewish communities can foster a deep sense of national unity and mutual respect," said Faouzi.

Poignant historical photos

To date, the artist has published over 2,500 photos and videos on Instagram, and the project has been a great success with Internet users.

"Some photos come from personal collections passed on by my family, which echo the stories of yesteryear,” he continued.

“It is this intimate connection that I seek to transmit to the public, but my quest for images goes beyond my own collections. One of the main sources is the people who follow me, who generously contribute their photographs, thus broadening the scope of the project. These photos… make ‘Murakuc’ a rich library of visual narratives.”

The photos are selected to ensure that each of them tells a singular story, reflects a defining moment, and depicts a rare and authentic facet of Moroccan life.

Center for Judeo-Moroccan Culture in Brussels A Jewish school in Arfoud, Morocco, 1953.

"This meticulous process is particularly important when the photos present major historical events or illustrate the coexistence between Muslims and Moroccan Jews,” Faouzi explained.

“For example, the exclusive videos of an interview of King Hassan II with Israeli national television in 1994 testify to the long-standing relationship between Israel and Morocco. Furthermore, I had the honor of publishing photos of the visits of Israeli leaders to Morocco. That of Shimon Peres, former president and prime minister of Israel, was a moment particularly strong. This underlines the longevity of Israeli-Moroccan relations, a historical aspect that often surprises more than one. Morocco's role in maintaining peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors is essential and reinforces Morocco's status as a land of peace.”

In addition, another series of moving photographs document the aliyah of Moroccan Jews to Israel and their journey to the Holy Land.

ABDELHAK SENNA/AFP/GettyImages King Hassan II of Morocco (R) greets then-Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres (C) in 1995 at the Royal Palace of Bouznika in Rabat, Morocco.

‘An era of spectacular transformation’

The period from 1900-2000 was marked by resistance, independence, cultural evolution, and societal change in Morocco. The photos and their stories offer a window into the evolution of Moroccan society over a hundred years.

"The photos illustrate the bravery and determination of Moroccans during the resistance, the euphoria of independence, the evolution of our cities, and the resilience,” Faouzi said.

“The coexistence of Moroccan Jews and Muslims during this period and their common culture is a powerful testimony to the diverse and inclusive history of Morocco. These images tell the story of a country that is modernizing while retaining its identity, which I am committed to defending with ‘Murakuc’.”

Center for Judeo-Moroccan Culture in Brussels King Mohammed V on his return to Morocco from his exile in November 1955, with the three rabbis of Meknes.

A special place for Jewish culture

Jewish culture occupies a prominent place in the "Murakuc" project. Jews have been part of Morocco's socio-cultural fabric for over 2,000 years, contributing immensely to the nation's economic, social, and cultural development.

Their influence is particularly noticeable in the areas of commerce, crafts, music, and cuisine. Furthermore, the Moroccan Constitution of 2011 marked an important step in the recognition of this common heritage, since it officially recognizes the Hebrew component as an integral part of Moroccan identity.

In Moroccan art, the Jewish influence is also very present and celebrated. Jewish musicians and composers have notably contributed to the evolution of traditional Moroccan musical genres, such as Andalusian classical music and chaabi. The Jewish quarters of many Moroccan cities testify to the history of architectural art where Moroccan Jewish influence is prominent, mixing Islamic and Jewish styles. Jewish silversmiths have significantly influenced the design of Moroccan jewelry, creating a unique blend enjoyed around the world.

Center for Judeo-Moroccan Culture in Brussels A couple of Moroccan Jews in 1960 in Casablanca, Morocco.

"As for sharing these photos, although Instagram has been a fantastic platform for reaching a wide audience, I would like to exhibit them elsewhere. I am currently exploring opportunities for collaboration with cultural institutions, libraries, and museums. I am hopeful that these photos will spark debate and promote a better understanding of our heritage," concluded Faouzi.

Freshly graduated from the BENI MELLAL School of Education and Training, Faouzi also obtained a degree in business administration and is preparing to continue his studies with a master's degree in media studies in Qatar or Israel.