Egyptian authorities oppose the American rap sensation from holding a concert near the Giza pyramids because he 'performs Satanic rites during his shows'

U.S. rap sensation Travis Scott was canceled by the Egyptian musicians' syndicate, announcing on Tuesday that the musician would not be allowed to carry out a sold-out concert at the Giza pyramids.

The syndicate overseeing all matters relating to live or recorded music in Egypt said it does not intervene in any musical performances so long as they "do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people."

However, after examining social media content and "the artist's positions, the syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions," the Egyptian syndicate said in its statement.

Local media reports, translated by MEMRI, stated that he was canceled for his support of global Freemasonry and satanic rites performed during his shows. Rap is a frequent target of the Egyptian syndicate.

International music stars have previously performed at the feet of famed pyramids near the capital Cairo, even often according to AFP, and the powerful union reportedly rarely opposes the events, except as part of a battle against “musical genres deemed improper.”

Egypt has also been fighting against what it views as a "rewriting" of its history, particularly finding fault with African-American movements that claim cultural affiliation to the ancient Egyptian culture and its pharaohs, such as the portrayal of Cleopatra as a black woman.

Scott was the center of controversy in 2021 after a deadly stampede killed ten people and injured hundreds as a result of excessive crowds at one of his concerts. The artist was criticized for continuing to sing when the catastrophe occurred, despite fans interrupting him on stage. He was then sued by the victims' families, claiming several million dollars for serious fault. The rapper continuously rejected the accusations against him.

Scott performed in Israel for the first time on March 14, as part of a world tour. His first studio album “Rodeo” was released in 2015, and his upcoming “Utopia” is scheduled for a late July release.